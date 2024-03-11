Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Patterson Companies (PDCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) recently:

3/6/2024 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Patterson Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/26/2024 – Patterson Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/26/2024 – Patterson Companies is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Patterson Companies Inc alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.