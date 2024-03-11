Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 334% compared to the average daily volume of 1,988 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 5,241.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

ERX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $61.38. 217,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.