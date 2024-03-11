Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.32 ($0.30), with a volume of 124857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
