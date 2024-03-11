Invst LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Invst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.04. 1,320,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,914. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

