Invst LLC Sells 11,471 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,447. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
