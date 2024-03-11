Invst LLC Sells 463 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Invst LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PXD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.08. 371,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,114. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

