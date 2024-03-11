IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 3.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. 2,052,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,225,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth about $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $67,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $28,845,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

