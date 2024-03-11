iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.68 on Friday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.89.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

