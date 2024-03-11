iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.68 on Friday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.89.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Read More
