iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(3.73)-$(3.30) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($3.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $825-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.96 million. iRobot also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.13)-$(2.00) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at iRobot

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

