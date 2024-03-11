iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(2.13)-$(2.00) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.98). The company issued revenue guidance of $137-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.62 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to $(3.73)-$(3.30) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Price Performance

Insider Transactions at iRobot

IRBT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 1,841,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. iRobot has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iRobot by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

