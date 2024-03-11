Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Buys $60,204.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

