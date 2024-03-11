iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 296,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,574. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

