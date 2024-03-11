iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,163,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.08 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

