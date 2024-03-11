iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.86

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 350798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

