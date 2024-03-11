iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

