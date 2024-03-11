iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.62. 2,616,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

