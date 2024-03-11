iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $88.16. 236,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,945. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

