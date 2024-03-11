iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 513,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 94,970 shares.The stock last traded at $29.44 and had previously closed at $29.58.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

