iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 513,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 94,970 shares.The stock last traded at $29.44 and had previously closed at $29.58.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period.
The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
