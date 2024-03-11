iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.65

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 632697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 204,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 182,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,332,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

