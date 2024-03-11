iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.65 and last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 127439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

