iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.65

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 324583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
