iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $281.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $285.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.