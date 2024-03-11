iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,394. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

