Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Iteris Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a P/E ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $55,605.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at $946,780.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,780.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,164 shares of company stock worth $662,009. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

