IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.28.
IVE Group Company Profile
