J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

JBHT opened at $200.60 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

