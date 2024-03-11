J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Further Reading
