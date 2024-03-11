J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.