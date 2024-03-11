Jacob H. Kalpakian Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V) (CVE:JP) Stock

Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V) (CVE:JP – Get Free Report) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.
Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V) Stock Performance
JP traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.10. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,170. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. Jackpot Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About Jackpot Digital Inc. (JP.V)
