Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 133,357 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $40,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.