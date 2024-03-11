Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $136.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

