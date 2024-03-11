Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,991 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,476,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,270 shares of company stock valued at $444,595. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

