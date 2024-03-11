Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,454 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Extreme Networks worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,803 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile



Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

