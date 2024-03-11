Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 88,147 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,348 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $27,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

