Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $34,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.