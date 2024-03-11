Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Viavi Solutions worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

