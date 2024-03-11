Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.75% of TriNet Group worth $44,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 477.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $126.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

