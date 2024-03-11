Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 493,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,222.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 410,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 947,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 359,848 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

