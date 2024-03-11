Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

JSPR stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

