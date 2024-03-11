Jethro Marks Sells 1,292,901 Shares of DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Jethro Marks sold 1,292,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.45), for a total value of A$889,515.89 ($577,607.72).
DroneShield Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About DroneShield
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DroneShield
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for DroneShield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DroneShield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.