JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,103,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,688 shares of company stock valued at $28,669,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

