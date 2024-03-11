JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,269,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $304,702.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,269,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,688 shares of company stock worth $28,669,034. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

