JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ELEV opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

