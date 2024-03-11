JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of KIDS opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $646.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

