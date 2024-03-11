John Ernest Sicard Sells 7,516 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$1,113,158.68.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.1 %

KXS stock traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$147.89. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$152.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXS. CIBC decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

