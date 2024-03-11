John Shinn Sells 3,928 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rambus Stock Performance
NASDAQ RMBS opened at $63.76 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.
