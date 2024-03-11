John Shinn Sells 3,928 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $63.76 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

