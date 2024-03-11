Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. 1,354,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

