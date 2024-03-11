Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys Shares of 14,525 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. TKO Group makes up 1.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $12,460,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TKO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 217,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
