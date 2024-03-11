Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $101,943,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.58. 54,785,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,193,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.