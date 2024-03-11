Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Raises Position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,321 shares during the quarter. Oncology Institute comprises about 2.8% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,780 shares of company stock worth $137,838. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 22,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Featured Stories

