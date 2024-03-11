JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SSE (LON:SSE) Target Price to GBX 2,050

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,125 ($26.97) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.75) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.56) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,954 ($24.80).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,657.08 ($21.03) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,690.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,694.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,113.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

